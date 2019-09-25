Make your dream home come true

Many doors of opportunity are set to open as The Hindu Property Plus presents Living Spaces 2019, one of the biggest property expo in the city, to be held at Cyber Conventions, Hitex Road, on September 28 and 29.

As many premium property brands would take part in the event, buyers would have an exciting array of options – from budget homes and functional apartments to lavish villas and luxury bungalows – all on a single platform.

The interested buyers can also connect with financial institutions and bankers at one-on-one sessions. With a clutter-free floor plan that offers easy navigation, the event is expected to help buyers decide on their dream home and redefine their living space.

Aparna Constructions presents the event, which is powered by 360 Life Sky Villas. The entry is free and for pre-registration, visit www.thehindu.com/livingspaces and for queries, call 9246156319.