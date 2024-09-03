Make use of ₹1,345.15 crore SDRF for relief works: Kishan Reddy

The Congress government has been advised to make use of the ₹1,345.15 crore available with the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for providing relief and rehabilitation measures in the rains and flood-hit regions of the State by Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday.

“More funds can be obtained from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) after submitting utilisation certificates and based on the official survey reports on the extent of loss suffered,” he told a press conference at the State office.

The Minister claimed that there were ‘complaints’ about relief measures not reaching the people hit by floods and the onus was on the government to ensure that every affected person gets assistance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have already talked to the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy offering necessary assistance and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the State.

“It is up to the State government to enumerate the extent of loss and provide the list to the Centre which is ready to provide the funds necessary,” he said. Pointing out that there was extensive damage to roads and railway lines in Khammam and Mahabubabad districts especially, Mr. Reddy informed that the Central government agencies have told to complete the repair works on a war footing to restore normalcy in trains and vehicular movement.

He accused the previous BRS government of not submitting utilisation certificates and the relief not reaching the affected parties yet the Centre had released ₹208 crore for Telangana in June. The Centre provides ₹3 lakh compensation as ex-gratia for the families of the deceased, ₹2.5 lakh for the severely injured, ₹16,000 for long hospitalisation and ₹5,400 for those spending less than a week in the hospital for treatment. Financial assistance is also given for clothes, utensils, livestock and farmers for clean up.

Membership drive

The party’s planned membership drive has been put off due to rains and a new date will be announced soon with the cadre directed to provide succour to the affected people. The party will be celebrating the Telangana Independence Day on September 17 at the Parade Grounds from 9 a.m. onwards. The national flag will be hoisted in every village once the BJP comes to power on the day, he added.