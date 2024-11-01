Make Telangana a model State: Union Food Secretary to Uttam Kumar Reddy

Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Government of India, Sanjeev Chopra met Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Principal Secretary, Department of Civil Supplies, D.S. Chauhan on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chopra appreciated the efforts being made in Telangana in streamlining the system and putting processes in place. Assuring support, he advised officials to make Telangana a model State that can be replicated by other States.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that fruitful discussions were held on various aspects of procurement and public distribution and the road map for further improvements were deliberated upon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Food Secretary visited the Office of Commissioner of Civil Supplies, where the Principal Secretary made a detailed presentation on systemic changes brought about in various aspects of paddy procurement, and sought the Centre’s help in certain aspects for further improvements and strengthening of the system.

Earlier, Mr. Chopra visited Jan Poshan Kendra, a new initiative under SMART FPS Scheme, at AG Colony in city. He reviewed the details of products available, assessed consumer demand and verified the credit facilities provided. The dealer informed that he earns about ₹30,000 from the Jan Poshan Kendra in addition to the fair price dealer margin. The Food Secretary advised him to scale up sale to earn a profit of ₹ 1 lakh per month.

Further, the Food Secretary inquired about the functioning of the fair price shop, inspected the quality of rice and wheat available and verified the e-POS distribution process. He also interacted with ration card beneficiaries, who have expressed satisfaction about their receiving entitled quantity and quality ration on time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.