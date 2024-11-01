GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make Telangana a model State: Union Food Secretary to Uttam Kumar Reddy

Published - November 01, 2024 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, Sanjeev Chopra with Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Principal Secretary, Department of Civil Supplies, D.S Chauhan, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, Sanjeev Chopra with Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Principal Secretary, Department of Civil Supplies, D.S Chauhan, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Government of India, Sanjeev Chopra met Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Principal Secretary, Department of Civil Supplies, D.S. Chauhan on Friday.

Mr. Chopra appreciated the efforts being made in Telangana in streamlining the system and putting processes in place. Assuring support, he advised officials to make Telangana a model State that can be replicated by other States.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that fruitful discussions were held on various aspects of procurement and public distribution and the road map for further improvements were deliberated upon.

The Food Secretary visited the Office of Commissioner of Civil Supplies, where the Principal Secretary made a detailed presentation on systemic changes brought about in various aspects of paddy procurement, and sought the Centre’s help in certain aspects for further improvements and strengthening of the system.

Earlier, Mr. Chopra visited Jan Poshan Kendra, a new initiative under SMART FPS Scheme, at AG Colony in city. He reviewed the details of products available, assessed consumer demand and verified the credit facilities provided. The dealer informed that he earns about ₹30,000 from the Jan Poshan Kendra in addition to the fair price dealer margin. The Food Secretary advised him to scale up sale to earn a profit of ₹ 1 lakh per month.

Further, the Food Secretary inquired about the functioning of the fair price shop, inspected the quality of rice and wheat available and verified the e-POS distribution process. He also interacted with ration card beneficiaries, who have expressed satisfaction about their receiving entitled quantity and quality ration on time.

Published - November 01, 2024 09:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.