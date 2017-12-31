‘Make sure benefits reach the beneficiaries’

District Collector A. Murali has asked the Grama Samakhyas and field-level officers to ensure that every eligible person receives benefits of the welfare and development programmes.

Addressing a meeting, he told the officials that poverty alleviation programmes would be launched in 82 villages in the district. Emphasis should be laid on Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, the central rural electrification scheme wherein poorer sections get electricity connection at ₹120.

The District Collector asked the field staff to distribute food security cards to people lacking the LPG connections, ration cards and those who did not get assistance to construct ISLs under Swach Bharath Mission. The village federations should strive to create awareness among the rural poor on welfare schemes and help them get the benefit under those schemes. “You should help the illiterate poor fill up forms and complete procedures under different schemes ,” Mr. Murali said.

He also instructed officials to inform farmers in Bhupalpally district to disconnect auto-starters fitted to their irrigation pump sets in the wake of 24-hour supply to farm sector from December 31 mid-night.