Make Shah’s public meeting a grand success: Bandi

April 22, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon party workers and leaders to make Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting in Chevella on Sunday a grand success.

Mr. Sanjay held a tele-conference with BJP district presidents and other leaders on Saturday and reviewed the arrangements for the meeting.

As Telangana gets ready for Assembly elections this year, the BJP chief feels that Mr. Shah’s meeting would be a launch pad to see the mood change in people against BRS leadership and make sure the party wins in Telangana.

According to sources, BJP has been trying to lure two recently- expelled BRS leaders, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, into its fold. The TS BJP chief is also trying to impress upon the national leadership that it was ready to capture power in Telangana.

“Make sure at least one lakh people attend Mr. Shah’s meeting in Chevella. Party supporters are very eager to attend the meeting and it is your responsibility to see that they reach the venue,” Mr. Sanjay told leaders during the tele-conference.

