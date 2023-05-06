HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make Priyanka Gandhi meeting a grand success: former MPs

May 06, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress former MPs -Ponnam Prabhakar, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Balaram Naik and Suresh Shetkar- appealed to the unemployed and public to make the ‘Yuva Sangharsha Sabha’ that would be addressed by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at Saroornagar stadium on May 8 a grand success.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, they said that for the first time Ms Priyanka Gandhi was coming to Telangana to address a public meeting after completing her election tour in Karnataka and she would announce a declaration for unemployed on what Congress would do after coming to power in Telangana. They said that the Congress would stand by unemployed and farmers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.