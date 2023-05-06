Make Priyanka Gandhi meeting a grand success: former MPs

May 06, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress former MPs -Ponnam Prabhakar, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Balaram Naik and Suresh Shetkar- appealed to the unemployed and public to make the ‘Yuva Sangharsha Sabha’ that would be addressed by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at Saroornagar stadium on May 8 a grand success.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, they said that for the first time Ms Priyanka Gandhi was coming to Telangana to address a public meeting after completing her election tour in Karnataka and she would announce a declaration for unemployed on what Congress would do after coming to power in Telangana. They said that the Congress would stand by unemployed and farmers.