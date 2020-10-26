Make poll arrangements perfectly: Collector Bharathi Hollikeri

Take action against those violating regulations, officials told

Collector Bharathi Hollikeri has directed the officials to make poll arrangements perfectly.

She took charge as Collector of Siddipet in the place of P. Venkatarami Reddy, who was shifted to Sangareddy, reportedly based on complaints lodged by the leaders of both the Congress and the BJP.

“See that elections are held in peaceful atmosphere. Conduct all required checking. There must not be any violations of code of conduct. Take action against those violating regulations,” she said while holding a meeting with election officials at here on Sunday. She has also directed the officials to focus on problematic polling stations and not to spare trouble mongers. Enquiring about online and off line streaming, she said that hand gloves, sanitizers, masks and thermal screening should be made available at polling stations.

Ms. Bharathi Hollikeri has also visited Returning Officer’s office at Dubbak and reviewed arrangements. Returning Officer. B. Chennaiah has explained about arrangements to the Collector.