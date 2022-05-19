Make Pattana Pragathi a grand success: Harish Rao

May 19, 2022 21:02 IST

‘Work on Vaikunta Dhamams, dump yards, vegetable and non-vegetable markets should be completed soon’

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao called upon officials and public representatives to complete all structures like Vaikunta Dhamams, dump yards, vegetable and non-vegetable markets and make Pattana Pragathi a grand success.

The Minister held a review meeting with the officials and public representatives at MCRHRD here on Thursday and examined the preparedness for the programme.

“Let us be on top in implementing the programme. Drinking water should be supplied in all municipalities, and sports stadiums must be constructed. Pattana Pragathi will begin from June 3. Collectors, municipal heads and officials should take the responsibility,” said Mr. Rao during the meeting.

Directing officials to see that silt was removed from drains to curb overflow during heavy rains, the Minister said that there would be surprise visits by senior officials to check the prevailing conditions.

“Indore in Madhya Pradesh has received national awards five times for proper collection of garbage. We will send a team from erstwhile Medak district to examine the best practices,” said Mr. Rao. He took note of non-completion of construction of dump yards in municipalities where more garbage gets generated. More staff in municipalities would be recruited shortly, he added.

‘Form new fishermen societies’

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rao held a review meeting with fisheries officials and directed them to form new societies. Stating that water sources have increased after completion of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), he suggested that for each acre, one member should be selected.

Lok Sabha member B.B. Patil, MLAs Bhupal Reddy, M. Padma Devender Reddy, Madan Reddy, Manick Rao, MLCs Yadava Reddy, Farooq Hussain, and Collectors M. Hanumantha Rao and S. Harish participated at the meeting.