‘Make more beds available for COVID patients’

HYDERABAD

15 April 2021 19:14 IST

Chief Secretary reviews situation following surge in infections

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the Health department officials to take steps to increase bed strength for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals, private medical colleges so that the administration can be geared up to meet the requirement in case of increase in the number of cases.

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with senior officials for taking stock of the situation arising out of increasing number of COVID-19 cases being reported from different parts of the State. The meeting assumes significance as a huge number of over 3,300 cases were reported from across the State on Wednesday.

He wanted the officials concerned to instruct the district collectors to ramp up testing, intensify vaccination and focus on enforcing orders on COVID appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks, which had been made mandatory. The number of COVID care centres in the districts should be doubled and private hospitals should be sensitized on judicious use of oxygen.

Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, Public Health Director Srinivas Rao, Medical Education Director Ramesh Reddy and other senior officials were present.