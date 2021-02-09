Make KCR’s Haliya meeting a success: Gutha

CM thanked for sanctioning 13 lift irrigation schemes

Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday urged people of Nalgonda, and particularly to those from Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency, to make Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting at Haliya a success.

Mr. Rao will address a ‘dhanyavadha sabha’ (thanksgiving public meet) at Haliya, the business headquarters of the bypoll-awaiting constituency, after inaugurating a series of lift irrigation (LI) schemes on Wednesday.

Mr. Sukender Reddy, speaking to reporters at his residence here, thanked Mr. Rao for sanctioning 13 LI schemes - to be built at a cost of ₹3,000 crore.

“With this, the unirrigated lands under the Krishna ayacut will turn bountiful. The Chief Minister has also assured that he would release funds for other pending projects in Nalgonda,” he said. Mr. Reddy said Telangana was possible only because of Mr. Rao. Everyone must observe the way the State has been spearheading development, he said. “Telangana is next only to Punjab in terms of crop production. The State’s average per capita income has also increased to ₹2.29 lakh,” he added. The senior leader also opined that some leaders from the Opposition are being indiscreet about the Chief Minister and the TRS government, and went on to add that such behaviour was only to make their existence felt, he said.

On the outbreak of violence at Gurrambodu thanda on Sunday, Mr. Sukender Reddy said, “I condemn the BJP’s attack on police officials. Nothing good can be achieved through violence.”