Make Kanti Velugu a grand success: Harish Rao

January 06, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao called upon public representatives to make Kanti Velugu a grand success.

During a review meeting on Kanti Velugu held at the Collectorate on Friday, the Minister said that this programme is the world’s biggest eye screening programme ever.

“The government has been spending about ₹250 crore on Kanti Velugu, which is being held in three phases. In the first phase, about 50 lakh people got their glasses, and for the second phase, over 60 lakh people who required glasses were identified. Reading glasses have already reached the district. I request all the public representatives to take active part in this programme,” Mr. Rao said.

Stating that in the next 100 days, eye screening should be completed in every village, the Minister said that quality assurance teams were also being roped in for the programme. He asked officials to make sure accommodation was provided to the medical teams visiting the villages.

He added that the second phase of Kanti Velugu would be launched by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on January 18.

Later, the Zilla Parishad general body meeting was held at ZP Hall. Lok Sabha members K. Prabhakar Reddy, B.B. Patil, MLAs T. Jayaprakash Reddy, Manick Rao, G. Mahipal Reddy, and Ch. Kranthi Kiran participated in the meeting.