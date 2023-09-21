ADVERTISEMENT

‘Make early arrangement for Haj 2024’

September 21, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammed Saleem.

Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Saleem on Wednesday wrote to Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani requesting the early announcement of Haj 2024, aiming to streamline logistical processes for the next Haj season.

Mr. Saleem made the request so as to prevent delays in securing suitable accommodation, moallim services, fixing airfare and foreign exchange, and transportation arrangements, all in the interest of enhancing the convenience of Haj pilgrims.

In the past, pilgrims have encountered challenges, for which he said some of the blame has to be attributed to the Haj Committee of India and various State Haj committees. He stated that it was observed during the Haj 2023 that difficulties arose when selected applicants sought cancellations.

Additionally, the task of adjusting and filling vacant seats presented challenges. To circumvent these complications and ensure a smoother experience for pilgrims, Mr. Saleem has urged the advancement of preparations for Haj 2024.

