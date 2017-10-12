Make concerted effort to improve quality of education: Kadiam

The quality of education in government schools and colleges would improve only when the government, teachers and parents make a concerted effort to achieve the same, said Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari at a review meeting on the Education Department here on Thursday evening.

“The education system has derailed in the State and it could be because of the negligence shown towards the sector by the successive governments in the united State. After the formation of Telangana, a strong foundation is being laid for improving the standards of education,” he said.

Though the previous governments sanctioned polytechnic and junior colleges and allotted land for their construction, they failed to allocate the required fund and recruit staff, he said, adding that now, the TRS government was making all efforts to solve all the problems confronting the education sector. Mr. Srihari said the Chief Minister accorded top priority to education and hence sanctioned the required funds and asked the authorities to take steps to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff. “Efforts are on to create trust among people about the quality of education in government schools and colleges. An amount of ₹200 crore has been allocated for improving infrastructure in the colleges,” he said. To regularise the services of contract lecturers working in degree colleges, a decision was taken in the Cabinet, but it was challenged by some in the court.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Government Polytechnic at Navipet mandal headquarters. On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said the college which had only two branches – civil and mechanical – would have another two branches (electrical and computer science) from 2018-19. After opening a new building of Government Junior College at Bodhan, he asked the Collector and other authorities concerned to take steps to protect the 15-acre land that belonged to the college located in the heart of the town so that additional buildings could be constructed for future needs.

Minister P. Srinivas Reddy and MP K. Kavitha also spoke. Director of School Education G. Kishan, Collectors of Nizamabad and Kamareddy A. Ravinder Reddy and N. Satyanarayana, were present at the review meeting.