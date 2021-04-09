Make cleanliness a lifestyle: Errabelli

Minister reviews progress of Palle Pragati programme

Minister E. Dayakar Rao has underlined the need making cleanliness, sanitation and promotion of greenery a lifestyle of people.

He wanted cleanliness and sanitation launched in the villages to be made a continuous process while steps should be taken to ensure protection of saplings that are planted as part of the green drive.

Sarpanches and other village-level officials should be alert in the light of the second wave of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and take steps to check the spread of the virus accordingly.

The Minister held a video conference with senior officials including additional collectors, district panchayat raj officers and others on Thursday to review the progress launched under Palle Pragati, the programme envisaging all round development of villages. A brain child of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Palle Pragati was a one of its kind successful programme which won laurels to the State at the national level. The programme helped in effectively controlling spread of the seasonal ailments, and the officials and elected representatives should work with renewed vigour to make Palle Pragati a model for the country.

The Chief Minister took the initiative to significantly enhance the salaries being paid to village secretaries and the officials should work to live up to the expectations, he said.

He wanted the officials concerned to utilise the mobile application developed for sanitation and steps be taken to ensure cleanliness in the villages as envisioned. Daily progress of sanitation drive should be uploaded on the App and feedback on the programme should be taken from time to time for making appropriate improvements, he said.

The Minister wanted the officials to be doubly alert in the light of spread of Covid-19.