Make Bharat Jodo Garjana a grand success, Revanth appeals to people

Comparing Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra with struggles in the freedom movement, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said that Mr. Gandhi was on the path to unite the nation despite threats to his life and also harassment from the BJP government at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters at Chintal Lakshmapur in Medak district on Sunday, he appealed to the people to give a grand farewell to the Bharat Jodo Yatra that will cross over to Maharashtra on Monday night. The party is holding a massive public meeting ‘Bharat Jodo Garjana’ at Menuru in Jukkal constituency on Monday evening to thank Mr. Gandhi for taking up the yatra and igniting the people on the need to save the country, infusing energy into the party cadre as well.

He said the yatra was a grand success in Telangana because of the great support it got from the people. Farmers, students, workers, intellectuals and women participated in large numbers expressing their solidarity with Mr. Rahul Gandhi. They understood the value of the walkathon in the larger context and that it was not for political gain but for the nation.

He reminded that despite knowing that Congress would lose power in Andhra Pradesh, Sonia Gandhi stood by her word and realised the 60-year-old dream of a separate Telangana. “Now it is time for us to support Sonia Gandhi’s son setting aside our political differences and agendas,” he said alleging that the Telangana State has decayed due to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s corruption.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has said that rulers at the Centre and the State were least bothered about public-oriented activities and were looting the country’s wealth and giving it to the crony capitalists. The country can be saved only by the Congress and it was the responsibility of everyone to support Mr. Gandhi for a better and safe future.

TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yashki said the civil society has realised the dangers of the BJP government and that is why eminent people like Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan have voluntarily joined the yatra.