Make arrangements for procurement of rabi paddy, Gangula tells officials

March 20, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has directed the officials concerned to make adequate arrangements for procurement of paddy produced during the ongoing rabi season.

Expressing the State’s willingness to supply the required quantum of custom-milled rice, he asked Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials to ensure adequate godown space and keep ready rakes for transporting the commodity. Tagging of mills, enhancing the number of acceptance machines, positioning adequate workforce and other measures should be completed in advance to ensure that targets for procurement were fully achieved.

He asked the FCI officials to take the problems, if any, to the notice of their higher-ups so that arrangements could be made at the earliest. In the event of any shortcoming in completing the works, the officials should consider extending the deadline for the procurement of custom-milled rice. The Container Corporation of India officials should simultaneously take steps to supply adequate number of gunny bags for enabling faster procurement.

The Minister conducted a high-level meeting with officials to review the arrangements for procurement of food grains from farmers. He pointed out how the proactive policies of the State government such as 24X7 free power, Rythu Bandhu and procurement of food grains at Minimum Support Price resulted in significant increase in productivity, and the State was ranked first in the yasangi procurement last year.

The officials concerned should see that the same vigour was maintained in the ensuing season too, he said and warned of stringent action against officials found guilty of dereliction of duty or found wanting in discharge of their functions.

Steps should be taken in advance to identify procurement centres, geo-tagging them and making arrangements for transport of food grains in close coordination with millers. Steps should also be taken to ensure that the required infrastructure was put in place for smooth completion of procurement, he added.