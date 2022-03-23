‘Make arrangements for Buddhavanam inauguration’

Srinivas Goud holds review meeting with officials

Minister for Tourism and Excise V. Srinivas Goud has directed the officials to make arrangements for the inauguration of Buddhavanam project.

The Minister held a review meeting on the progress of Buddhavanam, Manyamkonda Temple, Nelakondapally and Phanigiri projects on Wednesday.

“Nagarjunakonda was allotted to Andhra Pradesh in the division of the state. As there is some trouble for those visiting from Telangana, we have to develop Chakaligattu island as tourism place which has history on par with Nagarjunakonda. Prepare detailed project report (DPR) and get permission from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in this regard. Develop it along with Buddhavanam,” said Mr. Srinivas Goud.

The Minister also directed the officials to prepare a DPR to establish a museum in about 25 to 30 acres which would be sent to department of archaeology.

Buddhavanam project special officer Mallepally Laxmaiah, OSD Sudhan Reddy, Historian Sivanagireddy and others were present.