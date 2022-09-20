Make arrangements for Bathukamma festival, CS instructs officials

Women participating in Saddula Bathukamma festival. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued directions to the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the upcoming Bathukamma festival.

During a coordination meeting on Monday, Mr. Somesh Kumar asked them to illuminate important traffic islands and buildings during the nine days of celebrations starting from September 25.

Advisor to the government K.V.Ramana Chary; DGP M. Mahender Reddy; Special Chief Secretary, Labour, Employment & Training, I. Rani Kumudini; Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar; Special Chief Secretary, Energy, Sunil Sharma; Special Chief Secretary, Finance, K. Ramakrishna Rao; Principal Secretary, Home, Ravi Gupta; Panchayat Raj Commissioner & Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania; GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar; Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand; Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra; MD, HMWS&SB M. Dana Kishore, and several other bureaucrats attended the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Improvement of roads, barricading at immersion points, provision of uninterrupted power supply, cultural events, and organising expert swimmers near immersion points were discussed at the meeting.

All the Metro Rail pillars and stations should be decorated depicting the festival, and wide publicity should be given in social media, Mr. Somesh Kumar directed.

For the Saddula Bathukamma event, which is to be celebrated on October 3, the Chief Secretary asked officials to ensure provision of logistics, including arrangement of small cranes at the immersion points, illumination across the banks of Hussainsagar, security, traffic control and regulation, temporary toilets, distribution of butter milk sachets, first-aid facilities, deployment of fire extinguishers, and others.

Saddula Bathukamma celebrations should be organised in all the district headquarters, he instructed.