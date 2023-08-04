Majority work under SRDP completed, more on the anvil: KTR 

August 04, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said that 35 out of the 48 works taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) have been completed.

Of these, 32 works were executed by the GHMC, one by HMDA and two by the Roads & Buildings departments. The government had sanctioned ₹8,052.92 crore for SRDP phase I of which, ₹7,028.17 crore had been spent so far.

On track

Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, the Minister said that Indira Park to VST flyover would be inaugurated before this month-end and left and right hand side loops of Bairamalguda would be completed by October while the second level flyover in the same location would be completed in November. The ROBs at Falaknuma and Shastripuram were likely to be completed by March next year and works on the flyovers taken up from Nalgonda crossroads to Owaisi junction and Shilpa layout to Gachibowli junction (stage-II) were planned for completion in June next year. The flyover from Aramghar to Zoo Park and the one coming up at Uppal would be completed by December next year.

The Minister criticised the Central government for the inordinate delays in completion of works pertaining to flyovers at Amberpet and Uppal. Though the State government had completed land acquisition and acquisition of 253 properties along the flyovers with a cost of ₹37.4 crore two years ago, works were yet to be completed.

He asserted that the works on SRDP phase-I were tremendously successful and said: “K. Chandrasekhar Rao will become the Chief Minister for the third time after the next Assembly elections and our government will take up SRDP phase-II”.

More jobs

Replying to another query, the Minister said that about six lakh direct jobs were created in the IT sector since the formation of Telangana. From 3.23 lakh jobs in 2014 when the State was formed, direct employment in the IT sector increased to 9.05 lakh at present with Telangana becoming a destination for several marquee companies for making their investments.

The IT exports during the same period rose from ₹57,258 crore to ₹2.41 lakh crore and the State registered 31.44% growth in the financial year 2022-23. “These are not my figures. These are figures released by Central government agencies like SPTI and NASSCOM,” he averred.

He said the stable BRS government and able leadership of the Chief Minister made the investment flow into the State possible. The achievement of the State could be gauged by the fact that of the total jobs created in the IT/IteS sectors in 2022-23, 44% were from Hyderabad.

The Minister said that the State government was coming up with a first of its kind legislation to check cyber crime. The NALSAR university was preparing the Act and it would be enacted soon.