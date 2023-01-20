Majority of SNDP works by GHMC may be completed by March-end

January 20, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

Save two major components of the project, all the works of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) within the GHMC may be completed by March-end, providing relief to several areas in the city.

The two components, for which work is yet to start include widening of the Hussainsagar surplus drain, and the works long pending on the Balkapur drain due to standoff between the State government and the Local Military Authority.

With issues having been sorted out with the Defence establishment, works on Balkapur nala too may start very soon, and be completed by the end of summer, say officials. The same cannot be assured about Hussainsagar surplus nala, where property acquisition still remains major roadblock.

Of the total 52 works taken up under the SNDP with an estimated expenditure of ₹858 crore, 33 works fall under the purview of GHMC, while 19 works belong to the surrounding municipalities. Of these, two works have been completed and officially launched. Six more have reached the stage of completion, and the remaining will be completed by March-end, say officials.

The Balkapur nala works will be taken up soon in two packages, which have been shared with the Defence authorities. The first component is an interception and diversion structure to be installed on the nala in order to separate rain water from sewage flow. Estimated at ₹4.7 crore, the works are ready to be taken up, and tender process has been completed.

The second portion envisages cutting the nala midway through and diverting the flows directly to the Musi at Rethibowli. This requires a bypass box drain constructed for a length of 745 meters up to Rethibowli junction, from where the flows directly merge with Musi river.

The bypass drain measuring 3X1.5 meters will take away more than 30% flows from the main nala, thereby saving the residents of Khairatabad and Banjara Hills from floods during heavy rains, informed Engineer in Chief, GHMC, Mohammed Ziauddin.

Despite its 12 meters’ width and 1.2 meters depth, the Balkapur nala frequently inundates several areas on its way due to rampant encroachments. The bypass drain will not only save areas inundated by the nala, but also reduces flows into the Hussainsagar lake, which will indirectly benefit citizens in areas usually submerged by the lake when it reaches its Full Tank Level. Cost of the box drain works is estimated at ₹9.7 crore.