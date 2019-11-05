Majority defy KCR’s deadline, continue stir

Only a handful of striking employees of the TSRTC turned up for work even as more than 2,500 staff continued the indefinite strike in Khammam region, ‘defying’ the deadline fixed by the State government to rejoin duty, when the reports last came in on Tuesday night.

Amid intensive efforts by the authorities to persuade the striking staff to call off the agitation and resume duty, over 2,500 agitating staff refused to budge and scaled up their agitation on the 32nd day of the strike in pursuit of their demands such as merger of the Corporation with the State government.

TSRTC authorities said eight employees reported for duty in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts on Tuesday in response to the call given by the State government to withdraw the agitation and resume duty before the midnight on November 5.

An office superintendent and an assistant depot clerk besides six other staff, including drivers and conductors, had reported for duty till late Tuesday night.

Support poured in for the striking RTC employees from various organisations, including the State government retired employees association.

A group of retired employees donated ₹10,000 to the RTC-JAC Khammam depot committee and also organised “Vanta Varapu” programme near the depot expressing solidarity with the RTC staff.

The IMA district chapter volunteered to offer free consultation/out-patient services to the striking RTC employees on humanitarian grounds, sources said.

Meanwhile, tension broke out in Kothagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district when a section of the agitating RTC employees staged a road blockade charging the local police with removing their tent at the demonstration site near the bus stand.

TRS leader chased

Further, commotion prevailed during a demonstration by the agitating RTC staff in Bhadrachalam when a section of the demonstrators chased away a local TRS leader accusing him of making adverse comments against their ongoing strike, sources added.

Police intervened and defused tension by escorting the ruling party leader to safety.