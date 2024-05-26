Major shake up in administration likely after LS election results

A few days after the Parliament election results will be out on June 4, the Telangana government is expected to shake up the administration with large-scale transfers from senior official to the lower level in all the departments.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has already started the exercise with senior officials, and inputs coming from the Intelligence wing on various departments and individuals posted for long in the same positions.

Leaving a mark?

Sources said that the Chief Minister wants to leave his mark on the administration and would prefer those who catch up with his pace and style. Mr. Reddy is apparently unhappy with the working style of several officers at the middle level of administration and feels that they have been politicised a lot with the blessings of top leaders in the previous BRS government.

Bid to disrupt power supply

In fact, he was quite open about his disenchantment and displeasure over the functioning of some officials in the power sector. He strongly believes that some officials, who were favoured in the BRS government, tried to defame the Congress government during the Lok Sabha election poll campaign by making deliberate attempts to disrupt power supply in rural areas.

Apart from the power sector, a reshuffle is likely to happen in the Municipal Administration, Revenue and Police departments, assumed as the face of the government, given people’s constant interaction with them.

Sources close to the CM said that large-scale corruption among government employees has impacted people in BRS government and there was hardly any action against the corrupt.

FGG report

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG), a voluntary organisation working to root out corruption in government, mentioned the same in its report. The FGG met the Chief Minister recently, and demanded that the Vigilance and Enquiry reports on functioning of the departments and employees gathered dust under the BRS rule. Hundreds of reports submitted by the Vigilance wing were not even reviewed, thus emboldening the corrupt officials.

Taking all these suggestions into cognizance, the government has prepared its plan and the shake-up will start from IAS and IPS officers and stretch down to department heads at the district level. There have been large-scale Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids in the recent past targeting corrupt officers, and this will continue.

