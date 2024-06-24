ADVERTISEMENT

Major reshuffle of IAS officers in Telangana; over 40 bureaucrats transferred and given new postings

Updated - June 24, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 12:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari released the orders on Monday

M Rajeev
Telangana Government issued orders reshuffling over IAS officers on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In the first major reshuffle of bureaucrats, the Congress Government in Telangana has transferred and given new postings to over 40 IAS officers on Monday. Along with some junior IAS officers, senior bureaucrats like Jyoti Buddha Prakash, A. Vani Prasad and others were also given new postings. The exercise for reshuffle of the bureaucrats has been taken up by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy after the Lok Sabha election process was completed on June 4, 2024.

Major shake up in administration likely after LS election results

The Chief Minister held discussions with Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and other senior officers before giving his consent for the large scale transfers. Ms. Santhi Kumari has released the orders on Monday with expectations that more transfers are likely to be made in the coming days. 

Tourism, Culture & Sports Dept

According to the orders, A.Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary to Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Youth Affairs, Tourism, Culture & Sports Department.

Forest, Science & Technology Dept

Ahmad Nadeem, Principal Secretary to Government, Planning Department was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department.

Commercial Taxes & Excise Dept

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Principal Secretary to Energy Department was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Commercial Taxes & Excise Department.

Energy Dept

D. Ronald Rose, Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was transferred and posted as Secretary to Energy Department.

GHMC commissioner

Amrapali Kata, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority(HMDA) was placed in Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post of Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC).

