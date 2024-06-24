Major reshuffle of IAS officers in Telangana; over 40 bureaucrats transferred and given new postings

In the first major reshuffle of bureaucrats, the Congress Government in Telangana has transferred and given new postings to over 40 IAS officers on Monday. Along with some junior IAS officers, senior bureaucrats like Jyoti Buddha Prakash, A. Vani Prasad and others were also given new postings. The exercise for reshuffle of the bureaucrats has been taken up by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy after the Lok Sabha election process was completed on June 4, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister held discussions with Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and other senior officers before giving his consent for the large scale transfers. Ms. Santhi Kumari has released the orders on Monday with expectations that more transfers are likely to be made in the coming days.

Tourism, Culture & Sports Dept

According to the orders, A.Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary to Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Youth Affairs, Tourism, Culture & Sports Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest, Science & Technology Dept

Ahmad Nadeem, Principal Secretary to Government, Planning Department was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department.

Commercial Taxes & Excise Dept

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Principal Secretary to Energy Department was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Commercial Taxes & Excise Department.

Energy Dept

D. Ronald Rose, Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was transferred and posted as Secretary to Energy Department.

GHMC commissioner

Amrapali Kata, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority(HMDA) was placed in Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post of Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.