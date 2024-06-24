Major reshuffle of IAS officers in Telangana; over 40 bureaucrats transferred and given new postings

In the first major reshuffle of bureaucrats, the Congress Government in Telangana has transferred and given new postings to over 40 IAS officers on Monday. Along with some junior IAS officers, senior bureaucrats like Jyoti Buddha Prakash, A. Vani Prasad and others were also given new postings. The exercise for reshuffle of the bureaucrats has been taken up by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy after the Lok Sabha election process was completed on June 4, 2024.

The Chief Minister held discussions with Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and other senior officers before giving his consent for the large scale transfers. Ms. Santhi Kumari has released the orders on Monday with expectations that more transfers are likely to be made in the coming days.