Major reshuffle: Telangana Govt transfers 20 IAS officers, including District Collectors 

Published - June 15, 2024 02:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Government issued orders reshuffling IAS officers, on June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Telangana Government issued orders reshuffling IAS officers, particularly District Collectors, on Saturday. According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, 20 officers were transferred and given new postings. The reshuffling was anticipated before the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were announced. 

Among those given new postings are Pedapalli Collector Muzammil Khan, who was transferred and posted as Collector of Khammam; Mancherial Collector Badavath Santhosh, who was transferred and posted as Collector of Nagarkurnool; Nirmal Collector Ashish Sangwan, who was transferred and posted as Collector of Kamareddy; and Vikarabad Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Rahul Sharma, who was transferred and posted as Collector of Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli. 

Additionally, Joint Managing Director of Transco Sandeep Kumar Jha was transferred and posted as Collector of Rajanna Sircilla; Special Secretary to the Roads and Buildings Department B. Vijiendra was transferred and posted as Collector of Mahabubnagar; and PO, ITDA Bhadrachalam, Prateek Jain was transferred and posted as Collector of Vikarabad 

It may be noted here that as many as 26 IAS officers had been transferred in the first major reshuffle effected by Congress Government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in January this year. 

