Major reshuffle in Telangana Forest department

ADVERTISEMENT

In a major reshuffle in the Telangana Forest department, a large number of officers have been transferred and given new postings.

District Forest Officer (DFO)-Mancherial Shivani Dogra has been transferred and directed to report before the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF HOFF) for further posting orders.

DFO-Nizamabad Sunil S. Hiremath is transferred and posted as DFO-Nirmal. He has exchanged posts with DFO-Nirmal Vikas Meena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Services of V. Krishna, the Additional Commissioner (Urban Biodiversity) and OSD (Urban Forestry) to the GHMC Commissioner are now placed at the disposal of the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department for posting as Additional Commissioner in the rank of the Deputy Conservator of Forests.

DFO-Mulugu S.V.Pradeep Kumar Setty is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development wing for posting as Joint Commissioner in the rank of Deputy Conservator of Forests.

DFO-Khammam B.Praveena is posted as Joint Director, Telangana State Forest Academy, Dulapally, in place of DCF J. Vasantha. Ms. Vasantha, the Deputy Director of Telangana State Forest Academy, is transferred as DFO, Hanamkonda and Jangaon.

Deputy Director of Forest College and Research Institute, Mulugu K. Srinivas is posted as DFO-Siddipet, replacing Assistant Conservator of Forests C. Sridhar Rao.

DFO-Nagarkurnool G. Kista Goud has got a new posting as DFO-Mulugu, while Deputy Conservator of Forests (MIS) in the office of the PCCF (HOFF) P.Srilakshmi is posted as Deputy Conservator of Forests (IT) in the same office.

IFS officer I.Padmaja Rani, who is waiting for posting, is now DFO-Yadadri Bhuvanagiri in place of Assistant Conservator of Forests D.V.Reddy. FDO of Utnoor Jadhav Rahul Kishan is transferred as DFO, Rangareddy in the existing vacancy.

FDO-Amrabad G.Rohith is posted as DFO-Nagarkurnool, while FDO-Tadvai Shiv Asheesh Singh is posted as DFO-Mancherial.

FDO-Nirmal Siddharth Vikram Singh is posted as DFO-Khammam, while the DFO of Siddipet, C.Sridhar Rao is given posting as DFO-Sangareddy.

Deputy Conservator of Forests V.Venkateshwar Rao is posted as DFO, Flying Squad Division, Charminar Circle, in the headquarters.

Services of Assistant Conservator of Forests M.Ashok Kumar, who has been relieved from the Charminar Circle, have been placed at the disposal of MA&UD department for posting as Additional Director, office of CDMA, Hyderabad. DFO-Suryapet G.Mukund Reddy is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Revenue (Prohibition & Excise) on deputation.

DFO-Vikarabad, M.Venu Madhav Rao has now been posted as FDO-Amangal division, while the DFO of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri D.V.Reddy has been posted as DFO-Vikarabad.

FDO-Sathupally, Khammam district, V.Satish Kumar has been given posting as DFO-Suryapet, while Assistant Conservator of Forests-Amangal, M.Janaki Ram is directed to report before the PCCF for further orders.