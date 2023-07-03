Major reshuffle in GHMC top brass ahead of elections

July 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a significant reshuffling of top posts ahead of the impending elections, the State government has issued orders to transfer several zonal commissioners of GHMC and a few other officials.

According to the orders issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department on Monday, Secunderabad zonal commissioner B. Srinivas Reddy has been transferred and posted as the zonal commissioner of Serilingampally, replacing the existing officer J. Shankaraiah.

Mr. Shankaraiah has been posted as additional commissioner (elections), relieving zonal commissioner of L.B. Nagar S. Pankaja of the additional responsibilities.

Present zonal commissioner of Khairatabad N. Ravi Kiran has been posted as zonal commissioner of Secunderabad. He will hold the full additional charge as zonal commissioner of Khairatabad.

R. Upender Reddy, working as joint director in the office of the commissioner and director, Municipal Administration, has been transferred and posted as additional commissioner (sanitation), relieving zonal commissioner of Kukatpally V. Mamatha from the additional charge.

Serilingampally deputy commissioner T. Venkanna has been transferred and posted as zonal commissioner of Charminar, replacing the present zonal commissioner Ashok Samrat who, on transfer, has been posted as the joint director of CDMA.

Deputy commissioner of Chandanagar N. Sudhamsh has been given the full additional charge as deputy commissioner of Serilingampally until further orders.

