Major disaster averted as broken rail track repaired quickly near Tandur in Telangana

A major railway disaster was averted on Friday as railway workers repaired a broken track in quick time near Tandur IB in Mancherial district on the Mancherial-Kagaznagar section of the main line that connects South India with the North.

Prompt action

The snapped part of the track was spotted by pedestrians who cross the railway line at that point to reach Tandur mandal head quarter village early in the day and immediately reported it to the Railway officials, who swung into action

According to reports, traffic was suspended on the line briefly until the broken track was repaired. Traffic resumed on the busy line quickly and no major delays would be recorded by trains passing on this line.