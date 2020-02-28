Major disaster averted as broken rail track repaired quickly near Tandur in Telangana

A major railway disaster was averted on Friday as railway workers repaired a broken track in quick time near Tandur IB in Mancherial district on the Mancherial-Kagaznagar section of the main line that connects South India with the North.
Prompt action
The snapped part of the track was spotted by pedestrians who cross the railway line at that point to reach Tandur mandal head quarter village early in the day and immediately reported it to the Railway officials, who swung into action
According to reports, traffic was suspended on the line briefly until the broken track was repaired. Traffic resumed on the busy line quickly and no major delays would be recorded by trains passing on this line.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.