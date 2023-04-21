Major political resolutions to be adopted at BRS Foundation Day meeting on April 27

April 21, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The think-tank of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is giving final touches to five political resolutions, specifying its stand on national and State-level political scenarios, to be adopted during the extended general body meeting of the party on its Foundation Day on April 27.

As the day-long meeting is scheduled to be held in the party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, with limited number of invitees or delegates (about 300), invitations are being sent to the delegates either by the party executive or by Legislature Party or by the Parliamentary Party.

To be chaired by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Foundation Day meeting will be attended by Ministers, Legislators, Members of Parliament, Chairpersons of Corporations, Zilla Parishads, municipal bodies, DCCB and DCMS and also members of the State executive and presidents of the party’s frontal organisations.

With elections to the Assembly due in about six months, the party chief is expected give directions to leaders on taking the organisation closer to people by stepping up activities highlighting the achievements of the government during the last nine years and implementation of various welfare schemes aimed at almost every section of the society, including several path-breaking initiatives.

Party sources stated that the meeting would also review the ongoing informal get-together meets (Aatmeeya Sammelanalu) based on reports being submitted by committees led by MLCs S. Madhusudana Chary and T. Madhu from time to time. The party president is also expected to give directions on holding youth and student wing meetings before the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Poll bugle

It is stated that the party will sound the poll bugle formally at the public meeting planned in Warangal on October 10. This will be followed by public meetings across the State frequently till the announcement of the election schedule.

“The party president is also expected to speak his mind on some hard decisions to be taken for the Assembly elections explaining the need to change some candidates to deflect the discontent among constituents, based on reports of surveys being conducted from time to time. This could also mean making some legislators contest for Parliament (Lok Sabha) elections and vice versa,” a senior leader associated with the party since its inception said.