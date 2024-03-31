Major political parties accused of neglecting BCs in MP ticket allocation

March 31, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

Social activist and chairman of the Telangana Intellectuals Association B Keshavulu has accused major political parties in the State of favouring affluent candidates over marginalized communities in the allocation of MP tickets.

Addressing a gathering here on Sunday, Dr. Keshavulu, also a psychiatrist, highlighted the systemic exclusion of socially backward classes from political representation.

Dr. Keshavulu underscored the injustice faced by leaders from backward classes (BC), particularly during previous Assembly elections and the upcoming parliamentary polls. He called upon ruling parties to exhibit integrity by ensuring a minimum level of representation for backward classes in legislative bodies.

Expressing disappointment with the practice of promising political inclusion to backward classes during elections but failing to deliver afterward, Dr. Keshavulu stressed the need for unity among marginalized groups, notably the Padmashalis, a weaver community. He cautioned that Padmashali voters could wield significant influence on election outcomes, despite the lack of ticket allocation to their community.

Padmashali community leaders, including Dasari Narasimhu, Kandakatla Swami, and Dr. Anil Subhash, attended the meeting.