GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Major political parties accused of neglecting BCs in MP ticket allocation

March 31, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Social activist and chairman of the Telangana Intellectuals Association B Keshavulu has accused major political parties in the State of favouring affluent candidates over marginalized communities in the allocation of MP tickets.

Addressing a gathering here on Sunday, Dr. Keshavulu, also a psychiatrist, highlighted the systemic exclusion of socially backward classes from political representation.

Dr. Keshavulu underscored the injustice faced by leaders from backward classes (BC), particularly during previous Assembly elections and the upcoming parliamentary polls. He called upon ruling parties to exhibit integrity by ensuring a minimum level of representation for backward classes in legislative bodies.

Expressing disappointment with the practice of promising political inclusion to backward classes during elections but failing to deliver afterward, Dr. Keshavulu stressed the need for unity  among marginalized groups, notably the Padmashalis, a weaver community. He cautioned that Padmashali voters could wield significant influence on election outcomes, despite the lack of ticket allocation to their community.

Padmashali community leaders, including Dasari Narasimhu, Kandakatla Swami, and Dr. Anil Subhash, attended the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.