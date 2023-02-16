ADVERTISEMENT

Major geopolitical changes relegated issues like transnational terrorism: CDM

February 16, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday said that seismic changes in geopolitics has led to relegation of critical issues such as transnational terrorism and climate change. He underlined a comprehensive approach to build robust capabilities and engage ‘the Indian way’, aiming at inclusive growth with the country’s neighbourhood and rest of the world. He was speaking at a national seminar titled, ‘Emerging Great Power Rivalry: Strategic Imperatives for India’, organised by the College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad. Former foreign secretary Shivshankar Menon; scholars Madhav Das Nalapat, Harsh V Pant, Srikanth Kondapalli; and others spoke. CDM Commandant Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt delivered the inaugural address, according to a press release.

