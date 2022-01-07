Telangana

Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral is new GOC for TS & AP

Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral has taken over as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) in Secunderabad on Thursday.

The General Officer was commissioned into Corps of Engineers in 1990. He is a third generation Army Officer, recipient of National Talent Search Scholarship and an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Pune, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

He was also an instructor at College of Military Engineering, Pune, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, said a press release.


