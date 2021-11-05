Major fire broke out at paper recycle unit

No casualties were reported

A major fire broke out at a paper recycling unit at Golnaka of Amberpet here in the late hours of November 4. No casualties were reported.

The incident which took place around 12.30 a.m. on November 5 caused panic among locals. After five hours of constant efforts, the fire was brought under control by the personnel of State Disaster Response and Fire Services, at around 5.30 a.m. by two fire tenders from Musheerabad fire station.

“They were refilled by six water tankers to douse off the flames,” police said.

"We suspect bursting firecrackers could be the reason behind the fire accident," Amberpet police said, adding that a case was registered and a probe is on

A similar incident took place three years ago in the same unit.