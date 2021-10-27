Major fire breaks out at IMFL depot in Adilabad

Hyderabad

Liquor stocks estimated at ₹ 2 crore destroyed in the fire

A major fire broke out at the godown of an outlet of Telanagana State Beverages Corporation Limited at Nagapoor village of Utnoor mandal in Adilabad district on Wednesday morning, destroying Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) estimated at ₹ 2 crore.

According to the District Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra, the fire broke around 8.30 a.m. and no casualties were reported. Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel battled for over 10 hours to contain the fire that broke out in all three godowns.

“As many as 28 firefighters from Utnoor, Jannaram, Adilabad and Ichoda have rushed to the spot with four fire tenders, one each, to douse off the flames,” Ichoda’s in-charge fire officer Durgam Rajalingam said. He said that at 9.12 a.m. they got an emergency call and soon the firefighters were pressed into service.

“Initially, we controlled the flames from outside and later managed to enter the smoke-filled godowns,” he said, adding that electric short circuit could be the reason for the fire accident. As a precautionary measure, the power supply in the village was disconnected and the officials of the Electricity department are likely to carry out the inspection of the depot to identify the cause of the fire. It is the only IMFL depot supplying liquor for Adilabad and Nirmal districts.