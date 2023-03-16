Major fire at Swapnalok complex, no casualties reported

March 16, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A major fire mishap was reported at the Swapnalok Complex in Patny, Secunderabad, on Thursday evening, wherein 18 individuals were stuck at the complex and were rescued in different batches by the fire services personnel. Six of them were hospitalised, while the other 12 were sent home. Officials said that more than 13 fire vehicles were rushed to the spot for the firefighting and rescue operation following a distress call at 7.33 p.m. No deaths were confirmed as of late Thursday night.

Officials said suspected short circuit on the seventh floor of the B-block of the building allegedly triggered the fire, which spread on to the other floors. After disconnecting the power supply, officials evacuated the building premises and started rescue operations for those stuck amidst the smoke. The building has 10 floors and is a heavy commercial hub for garments, accessories and private offices.

Officials said that among the rescued individuals were the MD of Omega Computers Sudheer Reddy and seven of the employees Triveni, Shravani, Shiva, Pramila, Vennela, Pavan and Dayakar, of whom three were rescued with the help of bronto skylift. On the whole, more than 12 individuals were reportedly rescued in batches of threes and fours.

Raju, a gardener of the building, who resides on the terrace with three others and his pet dog, said that he noticed power fluctuations and rushed out. “There was a powercut and the stairway was filled with smoke making ti difficult for us to go down. We had to turn on the torches on our phones and wave down for the firefighters to notice and rescue us,” said Raju, who held onto his dog, and was visibly traumatised by the mishap.

The co-workers of those stuck inside the Omega Computers, which is located on the fifth floor, said that they left at 7 p.m. and one batch of workers were still at the building when the fire broke out. The people in the neighbouring building were seen cheering the fire officials for doing a good job in rescuing the individuals safely. Disaster Response Force from the EV&DM wing of GHMC participated in the rescue operations.

DCP North Zone Deepthi Chandana and Additional Commissioner of Law and Order Vikram Singh Mann visited the scene and started coordination with the fire officials to ensure that the people are evacuated safely. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi visited the place to check the rescue operations around 10.30 p.m.