Major fire accident in Palika Bazaar

July 10, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A fire mishap was reported at Secunderabad’s Palika Bazaar on Sunday morning. Officials from the fire services said that four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and that no casualties or injuries were reported.

  Officials from the Fire Control said that four fire tenders, along with one rescue tender for smoke exhaustion, were rushed to the spot on Sunday morning.

“We received a distress call at 6:45 a.m. and rushed the vehicles in due time. The fire was a major one and property worth lakhs is said to be gutted. Vehicles finished fire-fighting by around noon,” said the officials, adding that the cause of fire is suspected to be due to an alleged short circuit. 

