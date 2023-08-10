HamberMenu
Majlis playing mediator between BRS and Cong.: Kishan Reddy

August 10, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy, also the TS BJP president, alleged that the Majlis Party was mediating between the Congress and the BRS to ensure that there was a split in the anti-incumbency vote to benefit the ruling party in the forthcoming elections on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the Minister said the common agenda of both Congress and BRS was to defeat the BJP and oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was once again amplified when they joined hands to support the no-confidence motion and held protests inside Parliament even though they may be making a charade in abusing each other in other matters, he claimed.

“BRS senior Minister K.T. Rama Rao has already declared that the BRS will play a key role in the coalition government likely to be formed in the Centre next with the Congress, but he is daydreaming. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao claims to be secular even when he admits that Majlis Party is an ally. Does he think people can be fooled,” he asked.

Mr. Kishan Reddy pointed out that the BRS and Congress had a history of joining forces as it had happened in the past when the former became part of the UPA Government at the Centre and the then united AP Government here.

The BJP leader charged the BRS leaders with being ignorant about the Centre’s assistance to TS in the form of various projects and funds deliberately and reiterated that his official communication to KCR in several matters was not acknowledged. “The BRS MPs should apologise to people of TS for uttering lies and falsehoods on the floor of Parliament about the lack of support from the Centre,” he said.

