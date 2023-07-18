ADVERTISEMENT

Majlis Bachao Tehreek party seeks ban on release of Razakar

July 18, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The upcoming film, Razakar, is BJP-funded, and a distortion of history, the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) has alleged and demanded a ban on its release.

In a statement issued to the media, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan said the film has the potential to rouse communal hatred, especially ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Mr.Khan hoped that the Censor Board would not clear the film.

“If the film is allowed, someone would come up with a sequel ‘Police Action’ referring to the event wherein lakhs of Muslims were allegedly brutally massacred,” Mr.Khan stated and pointed to the Sunderlal Committee report that recorded what happened in Hyderabad State during Operation Polo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US