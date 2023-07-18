Majlis Bachao Tehreek party seeks ban on release of Razakar

July 18, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The upcoming film, Razakar, is BJP-funded, and a distortion of history, the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) has alleged and demanded a ban on its release.

In a statement issued to the media, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan said the film has the potential to rouse communal hatred, especially ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Mr.Khan hoped that the Censor Board would not clear the film.

“If the film is allowed, someone would come up with a sequel ‘Police Action’ referring to the event wherein lakhs of Muslims were allegedly brutally massacred,” Mr.Khan stated and pointed to the Sunderlal Committee report that recorded what happened in Hyderabad State during Operation Polo.

