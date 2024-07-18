ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra University’s School of Design Innovation offers bachelor’s programme in design

Published - July 18, 2024 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra University announced the launch of a ‘School of Design Innovation’, which has a partnership with the Pininfarina Design Academy, Torino, Italy and Shenoy Innovation Studio IDC IITB. The institute will provide students with an opportunity to be mentored by some of the best design experts from India and abroad. The first academic session will begin on August 15 with a bachelor’s programme in design.

The curriculum will provide students with a combination of design fundamentals, including sketching, engineering labs, prototyping and digital tools followed by specialisation in any of the three disciplines — industrial design, communication design and experience design while leveraging and integrated curriculum and focus on cutting-edge technologies such as AR, VR and AI among others, according to a university media release.

