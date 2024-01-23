Mahindra University and La Trobe University sign MoU to boost educational opportunities for civil engineering students

January 23, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mahindra University, Hyderabad and La Trobe University, Australia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance educational opportunities for civil engineering students on Tuesday.

The MoU encompasses a four-year programme, a student exchange initiative, and faculty exchange programs aimed at providing Mahindra University students a chance to complete the final two years of their undergraduate program at La Trobe University.

As part of this collaboration, La Trobe University will grant scholarships worth AUD 9500 per annum to Mahindra University students. Upon completion of their two-year study in Australia, students become eligible for a two-year post study work permit (PSW). Opting for the Bendigo campus extends the PSW period by an additional two years, making it an option for those aspiring to pursue a career in Australia.

“The partnership will provide our students access to cutting-edge knowledge, industry-relevant skills, and a global perspective that will prepare them for successful careers on an international stage,” said Mahindra University Vice-chancellor, Dr. Yajulu Medury.

The collaboration will also involve faculty exchange programs, allowing professors from both universities to teach students and share expertise.

