Mahila Congress workers stage protest against Smriti Irani

July 29, 2022 17:49 IST

Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress activists on Friday burnt an effigy of Union Minister Smriti Irani for her objectionable comments against AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

Led by Mahila Congress chief Sunitha Rao, the party workers raised slogans against the Union Minister and tried to come out of Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters. A heavy posse of police personnel prevented them from moving out.

The Mahila Congress workers then set afire an effigy of the Union Minister. Ms. Sunitha Rao told reporters that the Union Minister had made remarks against Ms. Gandhi only to divert the issue of her daughter running a bar in Goa.

Maintaining the Congress party has highest regards for President Droupadi Murmu, the Mahila Congress chief said party MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has already tendered an apology for his comments and added that there was no need for Ms. Gandhi to apologise to anyone.

Will not keep quiet, if Sonia targetted

At another press conference, TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi said the BJP was avoiding debate on burning issues confronting the country. Stating that party’s Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary had made certain remarks against the President and tendered apology but the BJP was trying to make an issue out of it.

Even the Union Minister Smriti Irani had made derogatory remarks against Ms. Sonia Gandhi. He warned that the party leaders would not keep quiet, if the BJP continued to target Ms. Gandhi.

YC protest

Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers led by Mothe Rohit staged a flash protest demonstration near Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s official residence in Begumpet. They were protesting the bail given to juveniles who were allegedly involved in the gang rape of a minor girl. Mr. Rohit charged that they were set free due to political pressure.