Mahila Congress threatens to lay siege to Parliament over NEET  

Published - June 25, 2024 03:56 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau
Mahila Congress workers protesting over irregularities in NEET exam, in Hyderabad on Monday.

Mahila Congress workers protesting over irregularities in NEET exam, in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Mahila Congress president M. Sunitha Rao stated that the party will lay siege to Parliament if justice is not served to the candidates who appeared for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-2024.

A large number of women Congress members attempted to lay siege to the BJP state office in Nampally here on Monday, protesting alleged irregularities in conduct of NEET. Police intervention led to tension for some time. 

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rao demanded that the NDA government ensure justice to the 24 lakh students who took the exam. She assured that the INDI alliance would rectify the situation upon gaining power at the Centre. She also criticised Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy for not giving an appointment to discuss the issue. 

