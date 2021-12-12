Mahila Congress stages protest against price rise

Telangana Mahila Congress staged a protest in the city against the rising inflation and the prices of essential commodities and fuel going out of the common man’s reach.

The protest led by Telangana Mahila Congress chief Sunita Rao saw the party activists blaming the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his inability to govern for the price rise. The women members of the party held placards saying even a basic vegetable like tomato cannot be afforded by the middle class pushing it out of the kitchens.

Ms. Sunita Rao said that edible oil prices had doubled during the BJP government’s rule at the Centre while the petrol and diesel prices have touched a record high despite the crude oil prices crashing in the world market. The members held placards comparing the prices during the Congress government till 2014 and the BJP government now. The programme was a part of the nationwide call by the party high command against the price rise. The Congress held a mega rally in Jaipur on Sunday.