Mahila Congress stages novel protest

Take procession of Assam CM on donkeys

Mahila Congress unit of Telangana staged a novel protest against the distateful comments of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Led by State unit president Sunitha Mogli Mudiraj, the Mahila Congress activists took out a procession of donkeys carrying the portraits of Mr. Biswa Sarma within the Gandhi Bhavan premises. Demanding immediate sacking of Mr. Biswa Sarma, she said BJP was targeting Mr. Rahul Gandhi as he has been questioning the several anti-people decisions of the BJP-led government at the Centre.