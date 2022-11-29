Mahila Congress protests at Hayanth Nagar PS against girl’s rape

November 29, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Mahila Congress leaders and cadre staged a protest at the Hayath Nagar police station demanding stringent punishment to the boys who were accused of raping a schoolgirl.

The leaders led by the Telangana Mahila Congress chief Sunita Rao went to the police station and requested the officers to give them a copy of the First Information Report (FIR). When the sub-inspector concerned refused to give them a copy, they sat on a dharna in front of the police station alleging that the police were trying to save the accused. Later, the police showed them the FIR copy.

Ms. Sunita Rao said the police action should instil confidence among people rather than lead to suspicion. She demanded that the government announce compensation for the girl. She said the government had failed to control these crimes that were a shame on society. “How come the police were not aware of the incident that happened a few months ago and recorded and shared by the accused,” she asked.