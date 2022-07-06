Mahila Congress protests at BJP office

Protesting against the hike in cooking gas cylinder price by ₹50, the Telangana Mahila Congress tried to lay siege to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Nampally on Wednesday.

The activists led by Mahila Congress president Sunita Rao tried to barge into the BJP office raising slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for burdening the housewives with yet another increase in the cylinder price.

The BJP cadre present at the office tried to clash with the Congress activists but the police intervened and arrested the Congress leaders.