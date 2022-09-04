Mahila Congress protests against price hike

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 04, 2022 22:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Mahila Congress holds a protest in the city against the rising prices of essential commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana Mahila Congress held a unique protest in the city on Sunday in tune with the “Mehangai Pe Halla Bol” programme of the Congress in New Delhi where the women carried empty gas cylinders on their heads along with vegetables indicating that people were being burdened with the gas price and prices of essential commodities.

The Congress workers said gas and other essential commodities have risen by over 70% in the last 8 years and both the BJP and the TRS governments have to take responsibility. Fuel prices are frightening the commuters while the women in the house were worried over their budgets going topsy-turvy with the enormous increase in LPG cylinder that has risen from ₹410 in the Congress regime to ₹1,150 in the BJP government.

They accused the Modi government of taxing even milk, books and pens used by schoolchildren through the irrational GST. They said the TRS government too has taxed the common people thus hitting the budgets hard. The Congress workers reminded that their party was always pro-people and recalled schemes like Arogyasri that saved people from plunging into debt due to rising medical costs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In-charge coordinator Neelam Padma, city president Varalakshmi, RR district president Jayamma were among those who led the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app