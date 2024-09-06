Mahesh Kumar Goud is the fourth TPCC president

B. Mahesh Kumar Goud is the fourth president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) since the formation of Telangana State after its bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh in June, 2014.

First TPCC president

The first leader to lead the party after the State was formed was Ponnala Lakshmaiah. He served as the TPCC president for nearly a year: March 2014 to March 2015.

Second president

N Uttam Kumar Reddy was the president of the State Congress unit from March 2015 to July 2021

Third president

A. Revanth Reddy, who led the party to power in the State, served in the post from July 7, 2021 to September 6, 2024. Mr. Goud will lead the party henceforth.

