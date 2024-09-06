GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mahesh Kumar Goud is the fourth TPCC president

Updated - September 06, 2024 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
B. Mahesh Kumar Goud was appointed as the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday (September 6, 2024). | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

B. Mahesh Kumar Goud is the fourth president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) since the formation of Telangana State after its bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh in June, 2014.

First TPCC president

The first leader to lead the party after the State was formed was Ponnala Lakshmaiah. He served as the TPCC president for nearly a year: March 2014 to March 2015.

Ponnala Lakshmaiah was the first president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee after a separate State was carved out in June, 2014.

Second president

 N Uttam Kumar Reddy was the president of the State Congress unit from March 2015 to July 2021

File photo of outgoing Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, offering sweets to N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on taking charge as the new president of TPCC, in Hyderabad on March 8, 2015. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Third president

A. Revanth Reddy, who led the party to power in the State, served in the post from July 7, 2021 to September 6, 2024.  Mr. Goud will lead the party henceforth.

File photo of outgoing Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife N. Padmavathi Reddy and others welcoming newly appointed president of TPCC A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday (July 06, 2021). | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Published - September 06, 2024 06:12 pm IST

